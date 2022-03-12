Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a makeshift testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai to Shenzhen, Chinese cities rush to contain Covid-19 wave as new cases cross 1,000 for second day
- Surge in local asymptomatic cases sparks rumours of citywide lockdown in Shanghai
- Shenzhen orders selective lockdown for 11 districts, with mass testing and movement restrictions
