Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a makeshift testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a makeshift testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Shanghai to Shenzhen, Chinese cities rush to contain Covid-19 wave as new cases cross 1,000 for second day

  • Surge in local asymptomatic cases sparks rumours of citywide lockdown in Shanghai
  • Shenzhen orders selective lockdown for 11 districts, with mass testing and movement restrictions

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 4:31pm, 12 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a makeshift testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a makeshift testing site in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE