The huge outpouring of views about the Law of Women’s Interests and Protection shows how concerned the public is about gender equality in China, according to a feminist scholar.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
China’s chained woman spurs grand government gestures but where is the plan to treat victims?
- Top legislature set to overhaul Law of Women’s Interests and Protection but there seems to be little debate about the welfare of the Xuzhou mother of eight
- Beijing’s proposed revisions do not address preventing trafficking or the resettling and rehabilitation of victims, says founder of Equality advocacy group
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
