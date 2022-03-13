The huge outpouring of views about the Law of Women’s Interests and Protection shows how concerned the public is about gender equality in China, according to a feminist scholar.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
China’s chained woman spurs grand government gestures but where is the plan to treat victims?

  • Top legislature set to overhaul Law of Women’s Interests and Protection but there seems to be little debate about the welfare of the Xuzhou mother of eight
  • Beijing’s proposed revisions do not address preventing trafficking or the resettling and rehabilitation of victims, says founder of Equality advocacy group

Mimi Lau
Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Mar, 2022

