China is preparing to expand its emissions trading scheme into more industrial sectors, including steelmaking. Photo: Reuters
China’s environment ministry slams firms for falsifying carbon data
- Four companies charged with ‘tampering with and forging test reports’, ‘making false coal samples’, and ‘writing distorted and inaccurate conclusions’
- The country’s emissions trading scheme launched last year, but transparency and accuracy of data remain a big concern for Beijing and market participants
