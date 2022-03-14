China is preparing to expand its emissions trading scheme into more industrial sectors, including steelmaking. Photo: Reuters
China’s environment ministry slams firms for falsifying carbon data

  • Four companies charged with ‘tampering with and forging test reports’, ‘making false coal samples’, and ‘writing distorted and inaccurate conclusions’
  • The country’s emissions trading scheme launched last year, but transparency and accuracy of data remain a big concern for Beijing and market participants

Reuters
Updated: 6:40pm, 14 Mar, 2022

