Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk during their meeting in Beijing on February 4. At the time they declared the friendship between their countries “has no limits.” Photo: Sputnik
Ukraine war: China must cut ties with Russia within weeks or become isolated, says Shanghai academic
- Hu Wei, who is associated with the State Council, says the war could ultimately see the US regain leadership in the West and China become more isolated
- In the article censored in his home country Hu urges haste: ‘There is still a window period of one or two weeks before China loses its wiggle room’
Topic | Ukraine war
