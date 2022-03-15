Li Jinjin (pictured) once represented artist Chen Weiming, creator of Hong Kong’s Goddess of Democracy monument, which commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: SCMP
Tiananmen Square protester turned lawyer killed in his New York office

  • Arrest made after stabbing of Li Jinjin, who had settled in the US and worked as an immigration lawyer
  • Li had been jailed in China after joining the 1989 protests and continued to advocate for those punished by the Chinese authorities

Updated: 12:18pm, 15 Mar, 2022

