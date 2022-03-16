Tucker Carlson and right-wing media have been accused of starting misinformation used by Russia and China. Photo: TNS
US senator blames Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for starting Russia’s Ukraine bio lab accusation
- Members of both parties tell Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on authoritarianism that US must do more to counter misinformation from Russia and China
- Chris Van Hollen calls it ‘extraordinary’ for Moscow to be pushing US TV host’s claims while detaining a Russian journalist who protested about misinformation
Topic | Ukraine war
