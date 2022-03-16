Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Cyryl Kozaczewski, director of the Polish office in Taipei, launch humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Beijing accuses Taiwan of capitalising on Ukraine crisis as island sends aid
- Taipei announces second donation of US$11.5 million to help refugees, with President Tsai Ing-wen giving a month of her salary
- The island’s government is ‘using the Ukraine issue to validate their existence and piggyback on a hot issue’, Beijing spokeswoman says
