Olympian Alysa Liu and father targeted in Chinese spy operation, says US Justice Department
- Prosecutors allege one of five accused men posed as an international sports official and asked for copies of the Lius’ passports
- Arthur Liu left China in his 20s as a political refugee, having protested against the Communist government following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre
