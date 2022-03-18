The city is seeking to develop its space industry. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Wuhan plans to become China’s ‘valley of satellites’ as cities race to develop space industry

  • The central city is offering companies financial incentives to develop satellites, rockets and spacecraft using locally built materials
  • Wuhan wants to develop a US$15.7 billion industry in competition with other cities as China seeks to become a major space power by 2030

Topic |   China's space programme
Reuters

Updated: 3:03pm, 18 Mar, 2022

