Li Qiaochu was detained in February last year. Photo: Handout
Chinese legal activist’s girlfriend charged with inciting subversion of state power

  • Friends say Li Qiaochu is in poor health and is being charged because of her relationship with Xu Zhiyong, who is also awaiting trial
  • Prosecutors in Shandong province say Li posted subversive articles online on Xu’s instructions with the aim of ‘overthrowing the socialist system’

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:30pm, 18 Mar, 2022

