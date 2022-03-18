Li Qiaochu was detained in February last year. Photo: Handout
Chinese legal activist’s girlfriend charged with inciting subversion of state power
- Friends say Li Qiaochu is in poor health and is being charged because of her relationship with Xu Zhiyong, who is also awaiting trial
- Prosecutors in Shandong province say Li posted subversive articles online on Xu’s instructions with the aim of ‘overthrowing the socialist system’
Topic | Human rights in China
Li Qiaochu was detained in February last year. Photo: Handout