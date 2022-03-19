China’s 2030 goal is to cut carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65 per cent from 2005 levels. Photo: TNS
China sets up new bureaus to drive innovation and carbon neutrality at state firms
- Move from state assets watchdog in line with China’s new long-term growth model, observer says
- China has about 130,000 state firms at the central and local levels, including 97 industrial conglomerates reporting directly to Sasac
Topic | State-owned enterprises
China’s 2030 goal is to cut carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65 per cent from 2005 levels. Photo: TNS