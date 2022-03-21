There has been a flurry of regulation as China’s leaders try to bring wealth disparity under control. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
There has been a flurry of regulation as China’s leaders try to bring wealth disparity under control. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China /  Politics

Does China’s goal of common prosperity leave room for the super-rich?

  • The country has more ultra-wealthy people than any other nation, and despite its Marxist principles has a wealth gap almost as wide as the US’
  • Amid drive to curb ‘disorderly expansion of capital’, tycoons await signs that they still have a role to play, even if talk of crackdowns is being softened

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 1:17pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There has been a flurry of regulation as China’s leaders try to bring wealth disparity under control. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
There has been a flurry of regulation as China’s leaders try to bring wealth disparity under control. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE