China’s top leaders have made it clear that local officials will be punished for failures in the fight against Covid. Photo: Xinhua
Dozens of Chinese officals punished over latest wave of Covid-19 cases
- The country’s top leadership has indicated it will not tolerate failure, prompting some areas to adopt strict controls to curb its spread
- China is currently battling its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan
