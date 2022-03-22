China’s top leaders have made it clear that local officials will be punished for failures in the fight against Covid. Photo: Xinhua
Dozens of Chinese officals punished over latest wave of Covid-19 cases

  • The country’s top leadership has indicated it will not tolerate failure, prompting some areas to adopt strict controls to curb its spread
  • China is currently battling its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan

William Zheng
Updated: 11:00am, 22 Mar, 2022

