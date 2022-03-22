A photo taken with a mobile phone shows pieces of wreckage from a crashed passenger plane found at a crash site in Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: debris and belongings recovered but search for survivors continues
- Shards of wreckage from the wings and fuselage of the Boeing 737-800 recovered from valley, cause of tragedy not known
- Relatives of passengers continue to gather in Wuzhou as police cordon off mountainous area containing crash zone
