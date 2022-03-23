A child gets tested for Covid-19 in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
China sends Covid-19 inspection teams to 10 provinces in race to beat Omicron surge
- Shandong, Fujian, Shaanxi and Shanghai among places visited by central health teams aiming to push outbreak control
- As local officials feel zero-Covid heat, Shanghai party chief pledges to ‘build an iron wall of epidemic control’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A child gets tested for Covid-19 in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua