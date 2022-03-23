People gather at the entrance of Lu village near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: frustration over lack of passenger news adding to relatives’ grief
- Relatives offered hotel rooms near where China Eastern Airlines flight 5735 crashed on Monday but still have no news about the fate of 132 passengers and crew
- Father of a teen on the flight urges authorities to keep families up to date on the search and rescue operation
