Rescue workers search the site in Guangxi where the plane crashed with 132 people on board. Photo: AP
breaking | China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: black box found at plane crash site

  • The flight recorder could contain data that reveal what happened to the aircraft before it plummeted and crashed into a hillside
  • Black boxes capture information including plane performance, pilot input and cockpit audio

Holly Chik
Updated: 5:42pm, 23 Mar, 2022

