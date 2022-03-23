Rescue workers search the site in Guangxi where the plane crashed with 132 people on board. Photo: AP
breaking | China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: black box found at plane crash site
- The flight recorder could contain data that reveal what happened to the aircraft before it plummeted and crashed into a hillside
- Black boxes capture information including plane performance, pilot input and cockpit audio
