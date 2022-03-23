Residents in Hotan queue at a security checkpoint outside a bazar. Photo: AP
Senior Chinese official says all ethnic groups in Xinjiang live happily ahead of visit by UN human rights chief
- Wang Yang, who heads the party’s Xinjiang group, talked up the region’s economic prospects as Beijing’s focus shifts away from security towards development
- Wang was visiting ahead of next month’s trip by the UN human rights chief following reports of mass detentions and the use of forced labour
Topic | Xinjiang
Residents in Hotan queue at a security checkpoint outside a bazar. Photo: AP