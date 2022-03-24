Nuclear is seen as key to meeting the country’s climate and energy goals. Photo: Shutterstock
China aims to expand nuclear power programme amid threat of global energy crisis following Ukraine invasion
- The country’s energy plan for 2025 aims to build more plants as part of its pledge to reach peak carbon by 2030 and ensure energy security
- Proposals call for the development of next-generation technology, including nuclear fusion
Topic | China economy
Nuclear is seen as key to meeting the country’s climate and energy goals. Photo: Shutterstock