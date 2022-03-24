Beijing, which sees democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has not officially proposed a “reunification law”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing, which sees democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has not officially proposed a “reunification law”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan says ‘reunification law’ would bring too much pressure for Beijing

  • Senior Taiwanese official tells parliament he doesn’t see such legislation being adopted because it would be like ‘setting a timetable’ for taking control of the island
  • It has not been formally proposed but has been raised and discussed in state media, and the Taiwan Affairs office says they ‘carefully listen to and study suggestions’

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:41pm, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing, which sees democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has not officially proposed a “reunification law”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing, which sees democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has not officially proposed a “reunification law”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE