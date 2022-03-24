00:43
Aerial images show site of deadly crash of Boeing 737-800 in China’s southern Guangxi region
Doomed China Eastern flight MU5735 a warning, says Beijing in safety-checks call for all high-risk sectors
- Ensure adherence to ‘people first, lives first’ principle, says joint notice from emergency management ministry and State Council safety arm
- ‘Major safety risks’ in mining, the chemical industry, public transport and housing construction also in focus
