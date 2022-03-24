Rescuers on their way to search for the remaining black box in the area around the crash site in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. The cockpit voice recorder has been recovered. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern MU5735 crash: part of engine may have been found, CCTV says
- China Eastern’s Boeing 737-800 crashed into hillside in Guangxi after rapidly dropping 8,900 metres from cruising altitude
- Engine maker CFM International to take part in probe into tragedy by Chinese civil aviation authorities
