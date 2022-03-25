A nurse who worked at Shanghai East Hospital could not be treated for acute asthma in its accident and emergency department because it was closed for Covid-19 disinfection. She later died. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai hospital says nurse died of asthma after emergency department closed for Covid-19 disinfection

  • Zhou Shengni, who worked at Shanghai East Hospital, died on Wednesday after her family was diverted to another hospital
  • On Thursday, 39 hospitals and clinics in 13 Shanghai districts were closed because of Covid-19 measures, according to the Shanghai Health Commission

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:26pm, 25 Mar, 2022

