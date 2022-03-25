Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan chats with other co-founders of Salty Island Studio in Dongyin, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
On Taiwan’s frontline outposts, Ukraine war raises fears about their own fate
- The Matsu Islands have targeted before and could be in the firing line again if mainland China attacked
- Nevertheless, the area has become home to a budding arts scene and desire to preserve its culture
