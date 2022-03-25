A rescue worker carries a piece of wreckage from the China Eastern flight crash site in Teng county in Guangxi on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China Eastern Airlines crash: hopes lost, compensation process begins
- No survivors among the 132 people on board have been found since Monday’s tragedy
- Insurers have been told to spare no effort in helping families with their claims
