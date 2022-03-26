Students said they were banned from leaving the Sichuan University campus, but members of the public could enter to walk their dogs. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese students force university to lift strict Covid lockdown after protest over restrictions that ‘gave dogs more freedom than the undergraduates’
- Students at Sichuan University in Chengdu said they were effectively banned from leaving the campus almost two weeks after the city lifted restrictions
- Claims that members of the public were allowed on to the campus to walk their dogs fuelled anger among students and online
Topic | Coronavirus China
Students said they were banned from leaving the Sichuan University campus, but members of the public could enter to walk their dogs. Photo: Shutterstock