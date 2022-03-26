A rescuer tries to free a shoe stuck in the mud at the core site of a plane crash in Teng county in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern Airlines crash: all 132 people on board declared dead
- Rain is increasing hazards at the wreckage site and some plans need to be revised, air safety official says
- Samples of the ruins tested so far show no signs of explosives, fire rescue chief says
