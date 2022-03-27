A rescue team member briefs media near the China Eastern crash site as the search operation continues. Photo: AP
A rescue team member briefs media near the China Eastern crash site as the search operation continues. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

breaking | China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: second black box reportedly found

  • The plane’s data recorder could reveal details of its speed and altitude before it crashed in southern China
  • Emergency teams have been combing the crash site, but rain and high temperatures had hampered operations

Topic |   China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crash
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 11:21am, 27 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A rescue team member briefs media near the China Eastern crash site as the search operation continues. Photo: AP
A rescue team member briefs media near the China Eastern crash site as the search operation continues. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE