A rescue team member briefs media near the China Eastern crash site as the search operation continues. Photo: AP
breaking | China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: second black box reportedly found
- The plane’s data recorder could reveal details of its speed and altitude before it crashed in southern China
- Emergency teams have been combing the crash site, but rain and high temperatures had hampered operations
A rescue team member briefs media near the China Eastern crash site as the search operation continues. Photo: AP