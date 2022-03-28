A man and two children look over a barrier of an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai lockdowns split China’s financial hub as authorities move to control risk

  • Despite previous assurances Shanghai would not be locked down, zones east and west of the Huangpu River will be restricted separately in two-stage plan
  • On Monday, China logged 1,219 local confirmed cases and 4,996 local asymptomatic infections

Mandy Zuo in Shanghaiand Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:30pm, 28 Mar, 2022

A man and two children look over a barrier of an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
