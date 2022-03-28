Taiwanese legislators have been told an attack from the mainland is unlikely during the remaining three years of the Tsai Ing-wen (centre) presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese legislators have been told an attack from the mainland is unlikely during the remaining three years of the Tsai Ing-wen (centre) presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Ukraine war lessons make attack on Taiwan unlikely: security chief

  • The Russian experience is expected to deter Beijing from attacking the island for the next three years, legislators hear
  • But they are warned that any action would be an all-out operation and the Taiwanese defences must remain on guard

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 4:04pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese legislators have been told an attack from the mainland is unlikely during the remaining three years of the Tsai Ing-wen (centre) presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese legislators have been told an attack from the mainland is unlikely during the remaining three years of the Tsai Ing-wen (centre) presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE