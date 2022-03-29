Shenzhen police on the lookout for people trying to cross the closed border with Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
Covid-19: court for Chinese man who smuggled 4 people from Hong Kong to Shenzhen at height of outbreak
- A man faces prosecution after he and his clients were arrested soon after crossing the closed border
- Authorities say the smuggled people were mainlanders trying to return after illegally entering Hong Kong for work
Topic | Coronavirus China
Shenzhen police on the lookout for people trying to cross the closed border with Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo