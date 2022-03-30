China’s educators have launched a campaign to unify thought among tertiary students about the causes of the Ukraine conflict. Photo: AP
Russia’s war on Ukraine: China schools its teachers with classroom guide to Beijing’s messaging

  • More than a dozen universities and vocational schools are taking part in the campaign to guide students’ understanding of the conflict
  • Political education teachers are required to attend lectures and online briefings as part of ‘collective class-preparation’ used to nurture patriotism

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:30pm, 30 Mar, 2022

