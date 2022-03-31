There were just over seven babies born per 100 people in mainland China last year, a record low. Photo: Xinhua
China can boost births by improving living standards, demographer says
- Cai Fang, with the CASS, also points to an ‘urgent need’ to make basic public services widely available
- He says extremely low fertility rate would improve with a better score on the UNDP’s Human Development Index
