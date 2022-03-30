Taiwan has faced growing intimidation from the mainland Chinese military as cross-strait tensions continue. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese lawmakers slam advert promoting unification placed by member of semi-official body

  • Ad by John Peng, a director of a foundation Taipei appoints to deal with Beijing, says ‘peaceful unification’ is the best option
  • DPP legislator says Peng should instead call for Beijing to ‘renounce the use of force against us’

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:29pm, 30 Mar, 2022

