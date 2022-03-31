Luo Changping in 2013. Photo: SCMP
Former journalist pleads guilty for comments said to dishonour Chinese soldiers in Korean war film
- Luo Changping, former investigative reporter, had posted remarks on social media criticising ‘stupid’ soldiers depicted in ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’
- Though he deleted his comments and apologised, prosecutors said Luo ‘infringed on the … honour of the heroic martyrs, [causing] strong indignation among the public’
Topic | Human rights in China
Luo Changping in 2013. Photo: SCMP