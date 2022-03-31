Luo Changping in 2013. Photo: SCMP
Luo Changping in 2013. Photo: SCMP
China /  Politics

Former journalist pleads guilty for comments said to dishonour Chinese soldiers in Korean war film

  • Luo Changping, former investigative reporter, had posted remarks on social media criticising ‘stupid’ soldiers depicted in ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’
  • Though he deleted his comments and apologised, prosecutors said Luo ‘infringed on the … honour of the heroic martyrs, [causing] strong indignation among the public’

Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 6:00am, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Luo Changping in 2013. Photo: SCMP
Luo Changping in 2013. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE