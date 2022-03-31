A rescue worker with a piece of debris at the plane’s crash site in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: AP
Public report promised into China Eastern Airlines crash as rescue mission ends
- The rescue missions are officially over, with black boxes recovered and DNA testing of victims’ relatives complete
- More than 40,000 pieces of wreckage have been transferred for investigation
