A rescue worker with a piece of debris at the plane’s crash site in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: AP
A rescue worker with a piece of debris at the plane’s crash site in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Public report promised into China Eastern Airlines crash as rescue mission ends

  • The rescue missions are officially over, with black boxes recovered and DNA testing of victims’ relatives complete
  • More than 40,000 pieces of wreckage have been transferred for investigation

Topic |   China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crash
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 11:22am, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A rescue worker with a piece of debris at the plane’s crash site in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: AP
A rescue worker with a piece of debris at the plane’s crash site in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE