In Shanghai, a police officer in protective gear blocks a street where food rations are distributed to people amid the lockdown on the Puxi side of the city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Shanghai authorities admit being ill prepared for latest wave, failing residents in lockdown

  • Secretary general of Shanghai municipal government tells press briefing the government handled the wave of infections poorly and it accepted all criticism
  • Families of dialysis and chemotherapy patients appeal to social media to help get treatment for loved ones

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 1:48pm, 31 Mar, 2022

