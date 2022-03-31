Chinese law states that women and men should have equal rights in all aspects of political life. Photo: AP
China has very few women in power despite a commitment to gender equality
- US-China Economic and Security Review Commission brief highlights lack of women in the top echelons of Chinese politics and military
- No woman has held a seat in the Politburo Standing Committee, or taken one of the top three party, military or state leadership positions
Topic | Communist Party politics
