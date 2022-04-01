The anti-corruption body said Fu Zhenghua had lost his “party spirit and principles”. Photo: Simon Song
Former Chinese justice minister expelled from Communist Party, accused of corruption
- Fu Zhenghua was also dismissed from public office and his case has been transferred to state prosecutors
- Anti-graft watchdog alleges he ‘traded power for personal gain and accepted huge amounts of bribes’
