The anti-corruption body said Fu Zhenghua had lost his “party spirit and principles”. Photo: Simon Song
The anti-corruption body said Fu Zhenghua had lost his “party spirit and principles”. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

Former Chinese justice minister expelled from Communist Party, accused of corruption

  • Fu Zhenghua was also dismissed from public office and his case has been transferred to state prosecutors
  • Anti-graft watchdog alleges he ‘traded power for personal gain and accepted huge amounts of bribes’

Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:30am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The anti-corruption body said Fu Zhenghua had lost his “party spirit and principles”. Photo: Simon Song
The anti-corruption body said Fu Zhenghua had lost his “party spirit and principles”. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE