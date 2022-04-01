A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown began in Shangha. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai enters second phase of lockdown in west of city – but Covid restrictions remain in other parts of city
- Controls will remain in areas to the south and east of the Huangpu river for up to 10 days and more screening carried out
- New restrictions came into force to the west of the river while residents leaving the city have to provide negative test results
Topic | Coronavirus China
