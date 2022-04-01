A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown began in Shangha. Photo: Reuters
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown began in Shangha. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Shanghai enters second phase of lockdown in west of city – but Covid restrictions remain in other parts of city

  • Controls will remain in areas to the south and east of the Huangpu river for up to 10 days and more screening carried out
  • New restrictions came into force to the west of the river while residents leaving the city have to provide negative test results

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:28pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown began in Shangha. Photo: Reuters
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street, as the second stage of a two-stage lockdown began in Shangha. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE