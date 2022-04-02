Workers in a neighbourhood under lockdown in Shanghai. There is growing discontent over the response to the latest wave of infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese state media tries to rally support for zero-Covid as discontent grows over lockdowns
- Communist Party mouthpiece sends the message that even as cases are rising the strategy – part of Xi Jinping’s political legacy – is still China’s best option
- It follows economist Paul Krugman’s remarks that the response has gone wrong due to the weakness of autocratic government, ‘like Putin’s failures in Ukraine’
Topic | Xi Jinping
