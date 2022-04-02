Hospitals have closed wards and cut services as medical staff fall ill or are redeployed to quarantine hospitals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hospitals have closed wards and cut services as medical staff fall ill or are redeployed to quarantine hospitals. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Shanghai tells city hospitals to reopen emergency wards after Covid lockdowns see patients turned away

  • A series of incidents, including a nurse who died after being refused treatment at her own hospital, have triggered a public backlash
  • The city’s public health authorities said they were setting up a ‘mechanism’ to ensure people could get treatment

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hospitals have closed wards and cut services as medical staff fall ill or are redeployed to quarantine hospitals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hospitals have closed wards and cut services as medical staff fall ill or are redeployed to quarantine hospitals. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE