The Shanghai New International Expo Centre has been turned into a mass quarantine site. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Shanghai orders Covid tests for all 25 million residents in bid to contain current outbreak
- All residents told to self-test on Sunday before a round of mass testing the following day
- Health authorities say all positive cases will be sent to quarantine or hospital, ending speculation some will be allowed to self-isolate at home
Topic | Coronavirus China
