The Shanghai New International Expo Centre has been turned into a mass quarantine site. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Shanghai orders Covid tests for all 25 million residents in bid to contain current outbreak

  • All residents told to self-test on Sunday before a round of mass testing the following day
  • Health authorities say all positive cases will be sent to quarantine or hospital, ending speculation some will be allowed to self-isolate at home

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:45pm, 3 Apr, 2022

