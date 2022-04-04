Nurses collect throat swab samples from residents of Tangqiao street in Pudong on Monday morning as part of Shanghai’s massive three-day exercise to test its 25 million people for Covid-19. Photo: Daniel Ren
China starts Covid-19 mass testing for 25 million Shanghai residents

  • The gateway city to international trade records 9,000 new cases on Monday, with total infections topping 61,000
  • Military personnel and equipment including Y-20 transport planes drafted as three-day rapid test exercise gets under way

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:18pm, 4 Apr, 2022

