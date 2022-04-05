Medical workers are arriving from across the country to help in Shanghai, in line with China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Photo: AP
China’s ability to rally its Covid troops showcased in rush to help Shanghai

  • 2,000 soldiers join medical teams from across the country as reinforcements are called in to contain the financial hub’s outbreak
  • It reflects a political and social system whose advantages state media say Western democracies cannot match in fighting the virus

Holly Chik in Hong Kongand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Apr, 2022

