Footage emerged on the weekend of young children isolated in state-run wards at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre. Photo: Twitter
Footage emerged on the weekend of young children isolated in state-run wards at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre. Photo: Twitter
China /  Politics

Slight easing in Shanghai’s Covid-19 child separation rules, sources say

  • Hospital executives say a small number of Covid-negative parents allowed to be with their young children in quarantine facilities
  • The city’s hardline policy on barring the parents has come in for harsh criticism

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:45pm, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Footage emerged on the weekend of young children isolated in state-run wards at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre. Photo: Twitter
Footage emerged on the weekend of young children isolated in state-run wards at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE