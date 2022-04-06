Phoenix has its headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV faces being taken off air in Taiwan over investments from mainland China
- Taiwanese law bans media firms from having any investments from the Chinese mainland and told the broadcaster to change its capital structure by May
- Taipei said last year that investments from Bauhinia Culture Holdings and state-owned China mobile gave Beijing effective control over the broadcaster
Topic | Taiwan
