Residents carry the Communist Party flag and the Chinese national flag as others prepare to take part in the first round of mass Covid tests in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese Communist Party mobilises 300,000 members and tells them to ‘dare to show our swords’ in Shanghai Covid fight
- An open letter to members does not openly address public’s frustrations but tells them to ‘go deep into the grass roots and masses’ to serve people’s needs
- Party tells rank and file to fight ‘rumours’ after growing complaints online about people being unable to buy food or get medical treatment
Topic | Coronavirus China
Residents carry the Communist Party flag and the Chinese national flag as others prepare to take part in the first round of mass Covid tests in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Friday. Photo: AP