Beijing has tightened its quarantine rules and will make schools and care homes undergo weekly mass tests. Photo: Reuters
Beijing city authorities tighten Covid controls in effort to stop Omicron surge reaching Chinese capital
- The municipal authorities have introduced their strictest measures since early 2020, including more curbs on arrivals and wider quarantine regulations
- The restrictions follow a clear signal from the central authorities there will be no let-up in the ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ policy
