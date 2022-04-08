Beijing has tightened its quarantine rules and will make schools and care homes undergo weekly mass tests. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has tightened its quarantine rules and will make schools and care homes undergo weekly mass tests. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Beijing city authorities tighten Covid controls in effort to stop Omicron surge reaching Chinese capital

  • The municipal authorities have introduced their strictest measures since early 2020, including more curbs on arrivals and wider quarantine regulations
  • The restrictions follow a clear signal from the central authorities there will be no let-up in the ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ policy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has tightened its quarantine rules and will make schools and care homes undergo weekly mass tests. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has tightened its quarantine rules and will make schools and care homes undergo weekly mass tests. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE