Awardees walk past Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to commend the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping puts Communist Party on podium as he hails Beijing Winter Olympics
- President attends ceremony to award medals to individuals and groups involved in the Olympics and Paralympics
- China can ‘overcome any difficulty’ and ‘achieve anything we want to’ if the party’s leadership is firmly upheld, Xi says
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Awardees walk past Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to commend the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Reuters