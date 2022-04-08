Awardees walk past Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to commend the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Reuters
Awardees walk past Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to commend the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping puts Communist Party on podium as he hails Beijing Winter Olympics

  • President attends ceremony to award medals to individuals and groups involved in the Olympics and Paralympics
  • China can ‘overcome any difficulty’ and ‘achieve anything we want to’ if the party’s leadership is firmly upheld, Xi says

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Awardees walk past Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to commend the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Reuters
Awardees walk past Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to commend the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE